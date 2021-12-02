Malawi: Police Hunt Three Escapees

Police are hunting for three suspects who escaped from lawful police custody at Lilongwe Magistrate Court on November 26, 2021, at 11:00 hours.

The suspects have been identified as Phinious Banda, 23, from Nathenje Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalumba, Wiseman Patrick, 24, of Nsundwe Village, T/A Kalolo, both from Lilongwe District, and one unidentified suspect.

Police say the three suspects were taken from Maula Prison where they were on remand to Lilongwe Magistrate Court for their trial.

Lilongwe Police Publicist, Inspector Hastings Chigalu said while waiting to be taken into the courtroom for trial, the three and others were kept in court cells at the said magistrate court.

"The Lilongwe Magistrate Court offices are situated close to Lilongwe District Council offices. On November 26, 2021, there were demonstrations in Lilongwe.

"However, when the demonstrators who came at Lilongwe District Council offices started rioting, the three suspects took advantage of the volatile situation and bolted from the court buildings and disappeared into the rioting crowd and ran away," said Chigalu.

Police identified the two suspects as the main culprits who were behind a series of burglary and theft cases in Areas 3 and 9 in the city.

Further to this development, police are requesting the public to furnish it with any information that may lead to the re-arresting of the suspects so that they are brought to justice.