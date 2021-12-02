Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Group Drums Support for Saraki

Jos — Chieftains and political leaders of thought in the North Central geo-political zone of Nigeria have reiterated their unflinching drive for the zone to produce the next president.

The group made the call in Jos, Plateau State capital, yesterday.

Addressing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executives and stakeholders in the state party secretariat, the group North Central Advocacy and Contact Committee led by its Chairman, Senator Iyorwuse Haghea, recalled the countless sacrifices the zone has made in the past to keep the unity of Nigeria, and the gallant and giants strides of North Central leaders to steady the course of the country towards greatness.

Haghea noted that: "Buhari and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) represent the worst form of government since independence, and we have decided to unite as a zone to put forward one of our sons to rescue Nigeria from servitude.

"Those of us who ran for presidency in the past have decided to put aside our ambitions and promote one of us in the next presidential election. We must go into the next general elections with one presidential candidate."

The erstwhile Nigerian high commissioner to Canada said Nigeria must be rescued the land of justice and equity, adding that only on such patriotic basis would Nigeria fulfill its potential.

He said: "We have identified one of our sons, who is eminently qualified to lead Nigeria out of the current ruins-a man, who is one of the best capable hands in this country. A man who is known for his bravery and people-centric leadership, I am talking about the former President of the eighth National Assembly, Dr. Bukola Saraki."

Also speaking, former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Suleiman Adokwe, recounts the nationalistic attributes of Saraki and his many giant strides in governance.

He said: "Saraki is known for always putting the people first and championing nation building in any capacity he finds himself; these patriotic qualities are what have distinguished him from every other persons and most fit for the job."

The group, which was earlier received by the former Governors of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang and Fidelis Tapgun, and House of Representatives member, Hon. Beni Lar, stressed the need to be united on all fronts to deliver a North Central presidency.