Nigeria: Nasarawa PDP Receives Knocks for Berating Governor Sule

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The newly appointed Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Government House Affairs, Dr. Kassim Mohammad Kassim, yesterday criticised the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Hon. Francis Orogu, over comments berating governor's performance in office.

A fortnight ago, the PDP state chairman had described Sule as the worst governor ever in the history of the state, with no single project after spending two and half years in office.

Orogu had further described Sule's administration as incompetent surrounded with corrupt politicians who are presently syphoning the state resources.

But, while speaking to journalists yesterday in Lafia, the governor aide said the state PDP chairman, "who had run his party aground with almost everybody dumping the sinking party for the All Progressives Congress (APC)," has no moral justification to accused the governor of failure.

The new SSA continued that Orogu had recently beg the governor to appoint him a commissioner in the state so that he can also cross over to the APC, but the governor refused on the ground that Orogu has no leadership qualities

Kassim said: "His recent criticism of the governor is the governor's refusal to appoint him commissioner, because he felt Orogu has not managed the party well, hence the reason for every member of the party leaving for APC.

"A PDP chairman, who has divided members of the party against one another by not hiding his hatred for some members on account of religious and ethnicity, is not qualified to describe the governor as a failure."

He said the PDP chairman, "who is running a one man show is so blind that he cannot see the massive achievements of the governor in just two years in office.

"Within two years and half in office, the Sule administration has restored permanent peace between farmers and herders in the state.

"Before the coming into office of the Sule administration, the entire communities in Orogu's local government area, Keana, were displaced, but right now, the governor has restored peace and all farmers in his community have return to their farms without any rancour."