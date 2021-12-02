Nigeria: COAS - Army More Resolute Towards Concluding War Against Banditry, Insurgency

Bauchi — The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaha, has declared that the Nigeria Army is now more committed, resolute and decisive towards concluding the war against banditry, insurgency and other criminal activities across the country.

According to him, "We are working towards concluding this war by the special Grace of God, and our preparation is geared towards that. And to the criminals we are on them; we will talk to them in the language they understand.

"We are all poised across the theatre of operations along, of course with sister service and agencies and stakeholders to join hands together, synergise and improve on the conduct of operations, and we are seeing results. We will only improve on them."

Yahaha, who was in Bauchi yesterday in continuation of his operational and assessment tour of the Nigerian Army formations, said he was in 33 Artillery Brigade and Nigerian Army Armoured Corp (NAAC) to obtain first-hand information on the security situation of their areas of responsibility, interact with the officers and men as well as know their challenges with a view to addressing them.

He added that the essence of interacting with them was to also boost their morale and fighting will, saying that all logistics concerns of the formations will receive prompt attention.

The COAS expressed appreciation to them for their selfless services, urging them to remain steadfast in the conduct of their operations to maintain peace and security in their area of responsibility.