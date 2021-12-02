Zimbabwe: Woman On the Run

A 28-year-old Harare woman has gone into hiding after she allegedly stabbed to death her husband following a domestic dispute at their house in Epworth.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Yolanda Chimbwanda in connection with the murder case. Chimbwanda stabbed Wiseman Kwashira on the upper left part of the ribs with a knife before she fled on Sunday.

Kwashira died on Monday while admitted at Sally Mugabe hospital. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Yolanda Chimbwanda aged 28 in connection with a murder case which occurred on November 29, 2021 in Epworth, Harare. The suspect had a domestic dispute with her husband, Wiseman Kwashira.

"She stabbed him on the upper left part of the ribs with a knife and fled to an unknown destination. The victim was referred to Sally Mugabe hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on November 30," he said.