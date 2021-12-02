Zimbabwe: State-Assisted Funeral for Doug Munatsi

President Mnangagwa has accorded the late Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency chief executive Mr Doug Munatsi a State-assisted funeral.

Munatsi died in an inferno in his 9th floor apartment in Harare early this week.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the Office of the President would liaise with the Munatsi family on funeral arrangements.

"His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa, has directed that the late Douglas Munatsi who passed on earlier in the week be accorded a State-assisted funeral. The Office of the President and Cabinet will liaise with the bereaved Munatsi family to ensure this directive by His Excellency the President is effected. The Office continues to stand by the bereaved Munatsi family during this very difficult time," he said.