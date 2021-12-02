Namibia: Environment Monitoring Lab Opened At Unam

2 December 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism recently inaugurated the Multilateral Environmental Agreements Monitoring Unit at the University of Namibia (UNAM).

The purpose of the laboratory is to build on existing land-cover mapping, forest inventory, Agro-Ecological Zones and the Integrated Regional Land Use Plan (IRLUP) data, to develop comprehensive baseline maps for integrated Multielectorde Array (MEA) spatial monitoring and reporting system as outlined under output 1.2.3 of the Project Log frame.

UNAM has thus bought equipment such as drones, servers and backup hard drives amounting to N$2.5 million.

"The facility has the capacity of 12 persons and will be utilized by PhD students and among them are those that received bursaries earlier this year in April," the University stated.

The official inauguration was done by the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Hon Pohamba Shifeta.

