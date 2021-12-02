Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Lecturer Defies Court to Vacate Farm

A ZANU PF supporter and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) lecturer, Dumisani Madzivanyati has defied the Messenger of Court order evicting him from a Nyamandlovu farm which he illegally occupied.

The Messenger of Court Tuesday evicted Madzivanyati from Esidakeni Farm, which is co-owned by Siphosami Malunga, the son of the late nationalist Sydney Malunga and Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) director, Charles Moyo and Zephania Dhlamini.

The Messenger of Court was enforcing a Justice Martin Makonese's October 4, 2021 ruling ordering the accused and his workers to vacate the highly productive farm within 24 hours from the date the order was granted.

However, hardly a day before his eviction, Madzivanyati's workers returned to the property without a court order.

In an interview with Newzimbabwe.com Malunga's farm workers accused Madzivanyati and his workers of breaking locks which the Messenger of Court had used to secure the property, and re-entering the farm.

"Madzivanyati and his workers used claw bars to break the keys which the Messenger of Court used to lock the gates. This is an apparent contempt of court because the Messenger of Court is a judiciary officer," one of the workers said.

"We really do not know where this Madzivanyati is getting the guts to break the country's laws."

The workers said Madzivanyati hired a truck which returned his belongings to the farm.

The workers said three of Madzivanyati's "bouncers" were briefly arrested by the police before they were released under unclear circumstances.

Matebeleland North Minister of State Richard Moyo and Zanu PF Politburo member and secretary for administration Obert Mpofu have been accused of being behind the illegal occupation of the Nyamandlovu farm.