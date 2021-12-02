Namibia: Education Regrets Exam Paper Leaks

The leaking of 32 examination papers involving 10 grade 11 and 12 subjects will cause further disruptions to a system which is already experiencing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The suspected leakage of some matric examination papers and memoranda has led to a disruption of the national examination of the affected subjects, which will be rewritten early next year, consequently leading to an early closure of schools.

Deputy minister of education Faustina Caley told journalists yesterday three criminal cases have been opened with the police in Ongwediva and Ondangwa.

It is reported that the source of the leakage could have been through the examination papers which were intended for the visually impaired candidates.

Police investigations have revealed that more examination papers comprising different subjects of the grade 12 old curriculum ordinary level and grade 11 revised curriculum ordinary level could also be affected. So far, 10 suspects have been apprehended, of which eight have been released on bail. Two foreign nationals are still in police custody.

"This incident is of a serious nature, highly regrettable and it is thus receiving the highest attention it deserves. The occurrences of this nature are abominable, tantamount to academic robbery and deception, and as such, the ministry condemns it in the strongest possible terms," Caley said. The deputy minister has also indicated the leakage could possibly cause a delay in the release of the grade 11 and 12 examination results. "This will have a ripple effect on the resumption of classes for Advanced Subsidiary (AS) level learners and the grade 11 learners for 2022." The confirmed affected subjects include grade 12 Ordinary Level (English 2nd Language Paper 1 (core) and paper 2 (extended), History paper 1 and 2, Agriculture papers 1 and 2, Development Studies papers 1, 2 and 3, Biology papers 1, 2 and 3) and grade 11 (English 2nd language paper 1). Others include Afrikaans 2nd language paper 1, Biology papers 1, 2 and 3, Mathematics paper 1 and 2, Physical Science paper 1, 2 and 3, Chemistry papers 1, 2 and 3, Entrepreneurship paper 1, Business Studies paper 1 and 2, Oshikwanyama and Oshindonga papers 1, 2 and 3).

Caley appealed to teachers, parents, guardians, and the public to report any incidents of the suspected wrongdoings. "In the meantime, all administrative processes are in motion to investigate this incident and ensure the further tightening of existing control measures," she said.

Nampa