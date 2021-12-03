Kenya: Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito Arrested After Ignoring Court Summons

Police in Kakamega on Thursday afternoon arrested Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito over claims of malicious damage to property early this year.

The MP was arrested alongside his driver and another suspect.

Police said they are searching for five more suspects who were with the lawmaker on February 2, 2021 at Vukutsa Primary School when they destroyed property belonging to a family known as the Mudekus which is embroiled in a land dispute with the school.

Police officers pounced on Mr Kizito as he walked from a court in Kakamega, but he attempted to escape.

The officers pursued the legislator and caught up with him. But the MP resisted arrest and some of his supporters attacked the police officers.

"Several police officers got injured in the confrontation as his supporters attempted to free him from the officers. We may file more charges against him for resisting arrest," Mr Leila said.

Warrant of arrest

The move comes after a Kakamega court issued a warrant of arrest against the MP over the alleged malicious damage to property belonging to Mudeku's family.

Kakamega County DCIO James Leila said the arrest warrant was issued after the MP ignored court summons.

"On February 2, this year, the MP raided the home of Mudeku's family in Vukutsa village and destroyed houses and crops following a land dispute between the family and Vukutsa Primary School. Some of his accomplices were arrested but the MP has been dodging the arrest," said Mr Lelia.

The Kakamega DCIO said they were likely to press more charges against the MP after he resisted arrest, resulting in the injury of police officers before they managed to arrest him.