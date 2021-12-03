Kenya: FKF Caretaker Committee Approves Grants for Clubs

The government has undertaken to provide Sh300,000 as logistical support to each of the 18 clubs competing in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

FKF Caretaker Committee chairman Aaron Ringera, has, in a communique seen by Nation Sport, also promised to pay Sh250,000 to each of the 20 clubs in the second-tier National Super League (NSL).

"Any review of changes to the above will be communicated in the near future when necessary," Ringera's letter dated December 1 reads in part.

But then, the amounts offered by Ringera's committee to the top-flight and second-tier teams are way below the Sh2 million grant each of the teams had requested to enable prepare and honour league matches that are set to resume this weekend after a three-week break.

Further, these amounts are also relatively less in comparison to, for example, the Sh833,000 clubs received from FKF as grants each month last season when BetKing and StarTimes were the league sponsors.

That amount was reduced to Sh300,000 each month this season after BetKing pulled out. StarTimes also terminated the sponsorship deal with FKF last week.

Further, teams in the NSL used to receive Sh750,000 each season from FKF courtesy of a sponsorship agreement with Betika.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed recently disbanded FKF and installed a caretaker committee chaired by Ringera to manage football in the country for six months.