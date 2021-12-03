Kenya: They Dumped Rotten Eggs in Rivers, Now Nema Urges Water Tests

Environment watchdog Nema wants a chemical analysis done on water consumed by residents of at least four sub-locations in Homa Bay town after unknown people dumped rotten eggs in rivers.

The agency says water used by residents of Kanyabala, Katuma, Ruga, Kotieno, Asego and their environs is not safe after thousands of rotten eggs were dumped into the water sources that several families and livestock depend on.

Residents woke up on Wednesday to find their homes covered with a pungent smell.

Upon investigation, they discovered that unknown people had discarded thousands of crates of rotten eggs along the Lala-Ruga road.

Some of the eggs were dumped in tributaries that join the River Rangwena before it flows into Lake Victoria.

Twenty-four hours after the eggs were dumped, the villages were still choking in a stench, with residents now fearing that they could develop stomach problems.

Water not safe

Nema said water from the affected rivers is not safe for drinking and must be tested according to water quality regulations before being used.

"This is a grave pollution to the water system. The chemical composition of the water in the villages must be checked before it is consumed," Homa Bay County Nema Director Josiah Nyandoro said.

Rotten eggs, he said, contain hydrogen sulphide which is harmful to the human body. He said the chemical can cause fatigue, headache or even death.

"As it is now, the water is not safe and must be subjected to thorough chemical analysis," he said.

Residents reported seeing a lorry at 2am on Wednesday from which they suspect the eggs were discarded.

Ms Margret Otieno, from Koga village, said she saw the occupants of the lorry dumping something next to a bridge on the River Olando.

"I thought the people were offloading material used in road construction. There have been plans to repair the same bridge where the eggs were dumped," he said.

"My neighbours also thought the same thing, so nobody bothered to inquire until the following day when the air quality changed."

Residents shocked

Villagers were shocked the next day when they found out that what they had thought were construction materials were rotten eggs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Robert Agar said water from the rivers cannot now be consumed by humans or livestock.

On Thursday, residents were seen using motorcycles to ferry water from the lake, about 20km away, to give to their animals.

Nema plans to take action against the lorry driver and its occupants. Mr Nyandoro said the driver violated several environmental laws, including dumping waste at an undesignated location.

Not designed to carry waste

He added that the lorry was not designed to carry waste and his office has alerted police about the matter.

"Any vehicle transporting waste should be licensed by Nema and the eggs should be separated from the yolk before being dumped in separate places," Mr Nyandoro said.

Police on October 28 seized a lorry that was illegally transporting 7,800 crates of eggs worth Sh2.7 million from Uganda.

The vehicle was seized after its driver tried to evade customs and immigration officers in Mbita town.

Police chased it for more than 50km from Mbita to Rodi Kopany trading centre, where it was impounded after its tyres were deflated.

Homa Bay County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer Abed Kavoo said they had handed the case over to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

"We released the vehicle more than one month ago to KRA in Mbita," he said.

Families in the villages where eggs were dumped suspect that it is the same lorry that discarded the eggs next to their homes.

Mr Oracha Ochuodho, a resident of Olodo, said the case should be investigated and action taken against whoever was responsible for the illegal activity.