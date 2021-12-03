Cameroon: Violence in Cameroon, Impacting Over 700,000 Children Shut Out of School

Daniel Beloumou / Education Cannot Wait
Students outside a classroom at the Souza Gare school in the Littoral region Cameroon. The school hosts displaced children who have fled the violence in the North-West and South-West regions.
2 December 2021
UN News Service

Over 700,000 children have been impacted by school closures due to often brutal violence inCameroon, according to an analysis released by the UN humanitarian arm,OCHA, on Thursday.

Two out of three schools are closed in the North-West and South-West regions of the country. On 24 November, four children and one teacher were killed in an attack in Ekondo Titi, inthe South-West.

Lockdown

A recent lockdown imposed by a non-State armed group, from 15 September to 2 October, limited access to basic services including health and education.

During the period, OCHA reported a series of attacks in the North-West.

Eight students were kidnapped, and a girl's fingers were chopped off after she tried to attend school. Five public school principals were also kidnapped, including one who was then killed.

All schools and community learning spaces were closed, except for some schools in a few urban areas which operated at less than 60 per cent capacity.

The lockdown and insecurity also forced UN agencies and aid organisations to temporarily suspend the delivery of aid. During that time, about 200,000 people did not receive food.

Multiple crisis

Nine out of ten regions oft he country continue to be impacted by one of three humanitarian crises: the crisis in the North-West and South-West, conflict in the Far North, and a refugee crisis, with people fleeing the Central African Republic.

Because of these combined crises, over one million children need urgent education support.

To answer some of these needs, Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the UN global fund for education in emergencies and crises, is working closely with UN agencies, the Norwegian Refugee Council and other civil society partners.

ECW is contributing $25 million over three years and calling for other donors to fill the gap, which is estimated at $50 million.

When fully funded, the programme will provide approximately 250,000 children and adolescents with access to safe and protective learning environments in the most-affected areas.

Visit

Just this week, the Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, and the Director of Education Cannot Wait, Yasmine Sherif, had a joint visit to the country.

In a statement, Ms. Sherif said the situation "is among the most complex humanitarian crises in the world today."

"Children and youth are having to flee their homes and schools, are threatened with violence and kidnapping, and being forced into early childhood marriage and recruited into armed groups," Ms. Sherif recalled.

Jan Egeland argued that "putting a schoolbag on your back shouldn't make you a target", but unfortunately children in Cameroon "risk their lives every day just showing up for school."

"Cameroon's education mega-emergency needs international attention, not deadly silence by the outside world," Mr. Egeland declared.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X