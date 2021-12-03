Ethiopia: News - SOE Command Post Orders Documentation of Public, Private Property Damages By TPLF Forces

2 December 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — State media yesterday reported that government forces made more territorial gains against TPLF forces including the historic town of Lalibela in where the UNESCO heritage Rock-Hewn Churches are situated. Following the news, the state of emergency command post imposed curfew and ordered the establishment of an emergency joint committee to oversee the documentation of the damage to private and public property by TPLF forces.

In a statement broadcasted on state media, the command post announced instructions aimed at maintaining peace and security, to protect public property as well as to " maintain the victories that have been achieved." The command post therefore imposed an indefinite curfew restricting movement between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM local time. Government security forces who are deployed to the areas liberated from TPLF forces were also instructed to raise the awareness of the residents and to enforce the curfew accordingly.

In areas where the government forces reclaimed, the command post ordered the establishment of an emergency joint committee to oversee the documentation of the damage to private and public property by TPLF forces. The committee comprises security forces and civil administration personnel appointed by the regional government, according to the statement. The command post ordered the joint committee to protect and document the human and material damage by TPLF forces. Correspondingly, the justice organs were instructed to collect and organize the evidence from the Joint committees and submit it to the relevant body. AS

