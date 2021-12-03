Cameroon: Christian Bassogog - Cameroon's Surprise Package

The young and energetic attacker played a vital role in the Indomitable Lions attack line throughout the competition.

Christian Bassogog was the pride of Cameroon during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. Nobody can talk about the competition without mentioning the name Bassogog. He played a vital role in the Indomitable Lions attack line throughout the competition. His exploits during the competition made him the revelation in the 31st edition of the competition. During the Indomitable Lions second group game against Guinea-Bissau, Bassogog gave an assist to Michael Ngadeu. Cameroon won the match 2-1. In the semi-final match against Ghana, Christian Bassogog stunned the world with his speed and dribbling skills after he received a pass from Vincent Aboubakar to net in the second goal for Cameroon three minutes into extra time. Christian Bassogog played all the six matches in the competition and was among the senior staff of the competition despite his young age.

In the final Christian Bassogog played as first choice player in Coach Hugo Broos's first selection. Cameroon won the trophy after 2002. Through his talents Bassogog was designated Best player of the 2017 AFCON tournament by CAF. At 21, Bassogog was one of the revelations of the 2017 AFCON in Gabon. Bassogog was a delight to watch in the tournament through his performance. Bassogog did not only win the Best Player Award he was also among other Cameroonian players on the CAF Team of the Tournament. He contributed immensely towards Cameroon's fifth victory of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.