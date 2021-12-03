Cameroon: Six African Brace Up Ahead of AFCON

Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan and Mauritania are taking part in the Arab Cup as preparation for the continental tournament which comes up in five weeks.

The 10th edition of the FIFA Arab Cup officially kicked off on November 30, 2021 in Qatar. The competition brings together 16 teams from two continents; the Arab world and Africa. For this year's edition six teams from Africa are taking part in the competition. They are Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan and Mauritania. Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia have won the tournament once each.

The Arab Cup which kicked off on November 30, 2021 is an opportunity for some African countries that will be taking part in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon to sharpen their skills in a high level international competition and in adequate infrastructure that meet international norms. For the participating teams it is a great opportunity to for their teams. Current African champions, Algeria, have called up most of its players plying their trade in Qatar and Saudi Arabia like Raïs M'Bolhi, Djamel Benlamri, Mehdi Abeid and Baghdad Bounedjah to give them a chance to prepare.

The coach of the Algeria national team, Djamel Belmadi told Le Monde Newspaper he considers the Arab Cup as preparation for the AFCON and that is why most of the top players have been invited for the competition. The idea is the same for the current Arab Cup champions, Morocco and also even the coaches of Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan and Mauritania. These countries even though could not call home their professional players but are using the local players as an opportunity to test them.

The Arab Cup is also considered as a chance for the staff and players to benefit from the modern sports infrastructure of the United Arab Emirate while the matches will be played in seven stadiums of the eight retained for the World Cup. Also the teams will play in climatic conditions compared to that of Cameroon next year.