Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 27,000 Jabs Administered On Dec.1

Tunis/Tunisia — 27,963 COVID-19 vaccines (12,801 first doses, 8,284 boosters, 6,684 third doses and 194 travel shots) were administered on December 1, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered so far has reached 10,595,756, including 6,127,532 first shots, 4,014,938 boosters, 432,069 third doses and 21,217 travel shots.

Figures show that 5,176,785 people have been fully vaccinated till this date, including 4,014,938 who got two doses and 1,161,847 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

The number of people who registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 7,101,156 on December 1.