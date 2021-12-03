Kenya: Search Resumes for 8 Trapped Miners At Bondo Goldmine

3 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Search and rescue teams Friday resumed efforts to find trapped miners at a goldmine in Bondo's Abimbo areas after an unsuccessful attempt on Thursday.

Siaya County emergency services deployed two excavators to support distraught residents who used hoes and spades in a desperate attempt to rescue the eight.

Ten miners were reported to have been working at the mine when it collapsed on Thursday afternoon. Two were pulled out of the mine with minimal injuries.

Bondo OCPD Roseline Munyomlo told reporters on Thursday rescue teams had been dispatched from Siaya, 100km away from the scene.

She said those rescued were in good shape even though they were rushed to Bondo sub-county hospital for a medical assessment.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X