Cameroon: Cycling Federation - Elections Billed for April 2022

The decision was arrived at during an Ordinary General Assembly of the federation that took place in Yaounde on Saturday November 27, 2021.

Elections for a new executive bureau at the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYCLISME) will take place on April 2, 2022. This is one of the major resolutions taken during an Ordinary General Assembly of the federation that took place in Yaounde on Saturday November 27, 2021. The meeting brought together statutory members of the board of directors of FECACYCLISME. At the end of the deliberations, the members approved of the programme of activities for the 2022 sports season proposed by the Executive Bureau and adopted by the Board of Directors.

According to the programme, the 2022 season will kick off on February 13, 2022 with a cycling race that will take place along the Yaounde-Ngomedzap stretch of road passing through Ngoumou and Akono. The elective general assemblies of the regional leagues will take place on February 17, 2021, the Grand Prix CIMENCAM will take place on May 29, 2022, the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon will take place from June 2 to 12, 2022, the Grand Prix IUG on September 25, 2022 and the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race from October 4 to 9, 2022. Also on the programme is the regional championships, national competitions and the participation of Cameroonian cyclists in several international competitions.

The general assembly also approved the proposals of the President of FECACYLISME and the Executive Bureau on the renewal of mandates of certain officials of statutory and Ad-hoc commissions with the decisions to be published in the days ahead and finally approve the Electoral Code read and corrected. The meeting took place in the presence of the representative of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Yadassi Fissou.