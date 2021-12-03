Cameroon: U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - Cameroon Leaps to Next Round

This follows Gabon's withdrawal which led to the cancelation of its third round qualifying match against the Lionesses.

The U-20 Lionesses of Cameroon have picked an automatic qualification ticket to the next round of the U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers. This was after their third round opponent; Gabon, withdrew from the competition. The confederation of African football while publishing the programme of the third round qualifying matches on November 29, 2021 confirmed that "Cameroon vs Gabon is cancelled due to Gabon's withdrawal. Cameroon is automatically qualified for the next round".

The first leg of the cancelled encounter was to be played on December 4, 2021 at the Reunification Stadium in Douala. News of Gabon's withdrawal came in when the U-20 Lionesses were making last minute preparations ahead of their December 4 game in the nation's economic capital. The Head Coach of the U-20 Lionesses, Ndoumou Mike received the news of the match cancelation with mixed feelings. She says on one side, she feels disappointed with the fact that they could not express their talent on the pitch but on the other hand, she is happy with the fact that they have qualified for the next round. She advises the baby Lionesses not to be discouraged but keep their heads high to face the task which lies ahead for the objective is to qualify for the World Cup in Costa Rica. Team captain Diane Tchanko equally feels disappointed with the cancellation of the game but remains focused to face future challenges.

Following the news of the match cancelation, the baby Lionesses automatically left camp on November 30, 2021 and came back to Yaounde where they had spent about three weeks of training preparing for the double header. They are said to have joined their different homes. Before their departure to Yaounde, football legend, Rigobert Song paid them an encouragement visit. While waiting for their next opponent to be known, the U-20 Lionesses have it in mind that only two teams will represent the African continent at next year's world cup.