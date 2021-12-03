Liberia: Senate Investigative Committee Unveil Low Manpower in Security Sector

Monrovia — The Senate Committee on Defense, Security, Intelligence and Veterans Affairs has presented to Plenary an investigative report containing findings and recommendations on issues relative to the alleged kidnapping and ritualistic killings in the country.

The investigative report was triggered by a communication forwarded to the Liberian Senate by Grand Bassa County Senator, Nyonblee K. Lawrence in which she raised concerns related to the alleged kidnapping and ritualistic killings in Montserrado County and other parts of the Country.

Predicated upon said communication and by directive of the Plenary of the Liberian Senate in Special Session, the Committee on Defense, Security, Intelligence and Veterans Affairs was mandated by Plenary to investigate and report its findings for legislative actions.

During the investigation, the Committee highlighted that the Justice Minister, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean commenced by reiterating that the building of a viable Security system required continue engagements.

The Justice Minister also lamented the lack of budgetary support to National Security Institutions, which according to him, affects their operational capacities.

Accordingly, the Committee findings mentioned that Minister Dean cited the lack of manpower as one key challenge facing the sector.

The MOJ Minister further revealed that under the UNMIL drawdown plan, the targeted manpower strength of the current LNP was put at 8,000 contrary to which the LNP currently has less than 4,000 men, the committee noted.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Defense, Security, Intelligence and Veterans Affairs in its investigation recommended that the Republic of Liberia considers the security sector in the budget year leading to the presidential and legislative elections come 2023, so as to enable recruitment and training to enhance the manpower strength of entities in the security sector.

Following the presentation of the committee's report by its Chairman, Lofa County Senator Stephen Zargo, Plenary resolved through a motion proffered by Montserrado County Senator, Saah H. Joseph that the report should be published by the Senate Public Relations Department for consumption to the international partners and monies should also be placed in the National budget for the operations of the security sector.