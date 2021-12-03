Liberia: Environmental Protection Agency Develops Liberia's First Adaptation Communication to Confront Climate Change Impacts

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and partners have developed Liberia's first Adaptation Communication to confront threats and related impacts of climate change.

Adapting to these impacts will protect lives, property, livelihoods and socio-economic activities, and to conserve the natural environment.

Adaptation communications aim to provide information on adaptation actions and plans, with a view to enhancing action and support and contributing to the global goal on adaptation.

Speaking on behalf of the EPA Executive Director Professor Wilson Tarpeh, the Focal Point Convention on Biological Diversity J.S. Datuama Cammue said in order for Liberia to adapt to climate change the country needs to have the various strategies.

According to Cammue, national development is challenged, adding that a comprehensive planning is required. This, he said, the impact of climate change has changed the global face of national development.

Cammue added that Liberia is among the first 10 countries to develop its National Adaptation Communication.

"As you are here today for the validation, we hope that you put in all of your strategies so that it can meet international requirements and with that you are going to do the best for your country," Mr. Cammue said.

Speaking via video message, Deborah Murphy, an Executive of NAP Global Network praised Professor Tarpeh and his team including development partners for their farsightedness to develop Liberia's first Adaptation Communication that seeks to impact climate change.

This, the Executive of NAP Global Network said, will strengthen adaptation needs and actions and supports in developing countries.

"It will be a useful communication to inform your domestic communities and built profiles to address the impacts of climate change," Madam Murphy told the participants.

Also, giving the presentation on Liberia's final draft of the Adaptation Communication, the National Consultant on Liberia's Adaptation Communication E. Tenesee Wilson said Liberia's National Development document, the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity, and Development which last from 2018 to 2023" recognizes the impacts of climate change.

According to him, there is a need for the integration of climate change considerations and the building of resilience into the country's national development programs and plans.

The National Policy and Response Strategy to Climate Change (NPRSCC) was launched in 2013 to enable better coordination of climate change work; and to enhance Liberia's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and Nationally Determined Contribution (ND), he said.

"Liberia is strengthening her capacity to measure, track and report adaptation data through a Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) initiative that is implemented through the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA)," Wilson said.

"This AdCom provides a summary of Liberia's national circumstances with respect to the current climate and projections of future trends; and reviews the country's climate vulnerability, risks and impacts," Wilson stressed.

He added: "In addition, the AdCom highlights Liberia's adaptation priorities; implementation and support needs; recent adaptation actions; monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of adaptation action; and plans and goals for the country's key adaptation sectors: Agriculture, Coastal zones, Health, Forestry and Fisheries."