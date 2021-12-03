Uganda: 99 Problems and a Condom Is One

opinion

Listen;

Our airport is in the fangs of Chinese Debt.

Grasshoppers can't be vended on the airline.

We're raining down bombs on the Eastern DRC.

Bars are still closed.

And curfew is still on at 7pm.

But yes, of those 99 problems; access to, use of and knowledge about condoms ramps up as one too.

I don't mean to startle anyone but we need to talk about condoms - and safe sex - in much the same way we have regular conversations.

The World AIDS Day was on Wednesday this week and a lot of campaign messages and brilliant speeches were given from every corner of the earth. What no one will tell you, is that on the same day, a lot of unprotected sex was also had - and possibly, some STDs contracted.

Between the capitals of Kampala, Dar, Nairobi, Kigali and Bujumbura young people have enough sex to give recreation a run for its money. In Kampala, the transactional and recreational forms of sex have become so pronounced that health messaging has moved away from the customary abstinence and faithfulness - which are still important - to urging partners to have safe sex as they engage the sexual network.

In 2016, it was estimated, to cover the risky sexual acts of Ugandans, some 336 million condoms would be needed - in a population of majorly young people.

Uganda perceives itself to be a traditional society tied down to customary norms - one of which is sex is to be had inside marriage. However, as with many perceptions, a lot of new numbers betray our otherwise 'good-mannered' face.

The average age of first sexual intercourse is now down to 15 years of age. Only 15 percent of the young people say they use condoms at their first sexual intercourse which leaves 85 percent exposed to sexually transmitted infections like HIV.

To love and save these young ones, logic dictates we teach them about safe sex and because they don't earn a nickel, we provide condoms for them. But that is a big problem because we still believe ourselves to be a righteous country anointed and sprinkled with the holy oil.

This dilemma has little to do with righteousness but generational perceptions.

Whilst the better part of the older generation believes sex is a sacramental act attainable only through a rite of passage granted by marriage, the better part of the younger generation have figured that the deed has little to do with the high pedestal it is attached; so they have it anyway and anyhow.

This crisis of the morality of young people having sex and the protection of young people engaged in sex has reached peak decision time. The data says it plain and simple that despite preaching against early sex - or sex outside of marriage it is happening - and on the increase. Can we now try educating our young people about safe sex? That should they choose to have it, it will be protected?

And here it looks like, from across the table, we have our 99 problems as a country and a condom is definitely one of them!