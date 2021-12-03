Ghana: Bolt Expands Services to Sunyani

Bolt, the leading ride hailing platform in Ghana, has expanded its services to Sunyani as it continues its steady expansion to various cities across the country.

Bolt recently expanded to Koforidua in addition to being available in Accra, Cape Coast, Kumasi and Takoradi underscoring its commitment and long-term plans to provide safe, affordable, and efficient transportation to Ghanaians across the country.

David Kotei Nikoi, Country Manager, Bolt Ghana in a statement issued by the company said "At Bolt, our primary mission is to make urban transportation for all Ghanaians easier, quicker and more reliable. So far, we have done so in Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Koforidua and now Sunyani, with plans to expand even further."

"Our expansion within the major cities in Ghana, albeit strategic, is a testament to our bid to stay and increase our footprint within the country. Not only that but to also be the foremost partner for mobility in Ghana," he added.

Bolt's service is easy to use; passengers simply download the Bolt app from the Android or iOS App stores and set up a user profile.

Once they are ready to ride, users open the app, set their location and their intended destination. The app then gives an estimated cost for the trip and once a passenger requests for a ride, the app alerts drivers nearby who then proceed to accept the ride.

"For passenger safety and security, once a driver has accepted the ride, passengers will be able to see their driver's name, photo, car make and model and registration number, as well as be able to track the driver's movement in real time," he said.

He said "As an added layer of security, passengers can also share their trip details using the "share your ETA" function on the app."