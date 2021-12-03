Ghana: Tennis - 19th Accra Seniors Open Reaches Quarter-Finals

2 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

It was all thrills at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC), venue for the 19th Accra Seniors Open tennis championship which reached the quarter-final stage yesterday.

In one of the exciting matches played in the Men's 55-64 category, Bob Williams defeated Nuertey 9-1 to progress to the next stage of the championship.

In other results in the group, Massafumi won 9-5 over Yaw Asamoah, De-Souza defeated Fred Apawu 9-8 while Dan Appiah beat Dan Asare 9-1, David Carreras defeated N Dourado 9-2, Michael Sarfowon 9-2 againstBaidooAnsahwith Paa Grant enjoying a walkover feat against Nii Botchway.

In the women's Up to 39 Doubles, Tanson/Nukpe beat Frimpong/Yekini 6-1, 6-1 with the Men's 65-68 Singles having Kofi BoakyeAgyei beat Arnold Addy 9-8.

In the Men's 45-54 category, Isaac Duah defeated Vanderpuije 9-1, Sam Haboushi beat Henry Mensah 9-6, Godwin Ayinduawon against Derick Dankyi 9-6, Charles Fletcher won 9-2 against Emmanuel Botchway while David Kisseh beat Aryee Ayeeetey 9-1.

In other results in the group, Massimiliano beat Jesse Desbordes 9-4, Nana Kofi Boakyebeat Eric Kyei 9-4 while Nana Pokirecorded a 9-4 win over Thomas Adjei.

In the Semi-Professional Doubles, Ohene-Effah/ E.Nunanadefeated De-Souza/ Bruce Tagoe 6-2, 6-2 and B. Sarasoro/NaaAdubeatN.Nartey/Bartels 9-2.

The 35-44 category, George HecksonbeatKobina Mensah 9-0, Wiafe defeated Dzah 9-4 and AsamoahGyanwinning 9-5 against Bonney 9-5.

The tournament expected to end on Sunday continues today at 3 pm.

