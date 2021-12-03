Ghana: Kotoko Favourites for 2021/22 Gpl - Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe, has urged the team to be very focused and shun complacency as they aim to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

In an exclusive interview with the Times Sports yesterday, the 2007/08 GPL Golden Boot winner said Kotoko have given a very good indication about their ambitions for the current season and would have to be focused to realize that.

In his view, a lot of credit must go to the newly signed on Head Coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum for the direction of the team.

He saidKotoko was performing because of his ability to communicate the team's philosophy to the playing body and the kind of support he has enjoyed from management of the club.

"I feel Dr Ogum would do better than what we've seen because he has been given the free hand to do his work. He was given the chance to recruit the kind of players he wants in his team.

"I believe his background as a teacher is also helping with how he relates with the players and the skills he employs in handling the players."

He cited an example in the 2007/08 season when Coach Bashir Hayford was given the chance to recruit his own choice of players; it worked like magic.

He also praised Kotoko's CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah and the current Kotoko management for the good managerial skills exhibited so far, adding that, "If performance and results continue this way, then Kotoko would end up winning the league trophy."

That notwithstanding, Bekoe, who also plied his trade with Berekum Chelsea and SekondiHasaacas believes the season was still young and would be important for the Porcupine Warriors to avoid complacency but sacrifice and be determined.

Eric Bekoe went on to urge kotoko team to be more focus than ever to win the ultimate to represent Ghana in African competitions next year.

Bekoe is currently in charge of Nima based second division side, Montreal United FC.