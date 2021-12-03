Zimbabwe: Youth Games Swimmers Confident

LOCAL swimmers to represent the country at the ongoing African Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games in Maseru, Lesotho, have expressed confidence ahead of the competition.

Team Zimbabwe left for Lesotho on Wednesday and swimming competition begins on Sunday.

Harare-based swimmers took advantage of their provincial Senior Championships last weekend to fine-tune their preparations and most of them said they are ready to represent the country.

Chinyere Mgbemena, who is going to compete in the girls' category, is looking forward to posting some personal best times at the Games.

"In terms of preparations, I have been training twice every day and so far I think that training has been going well, and I think I am looking forward to getting a chance to swim and getting PBs and doing my best in general.

"My coach has been helping me a lot to get my stroke right, to push and do my best . . .This is my first time at the Games.

"My expectations are to just get good times and leave my heart in the pool and just work hard," said Mgbemena.

Tanatsirwa Chitsurura was also upbeat ahead of Wednesday's departure.

"I think I am pretty prepared as far as I am concerned. I think I am ready to get in the water and to race, so I am good."

Ryan Franceys, who is part of the boys team, competed in a number of events during the past few weeks just to get himself ready.

"I have done quite a lot. I have done a lot of different events because I want to be an all-round type of a swimmer. So I mean, I am not going to do a lot of events that are in Lesotho but I try and make my swimming all round and make it better.

"I am going to be swimming mainly the freestyle and butterfly. I feel like I am ready but I mean you can always do more, so I feel I want to get a few more training sessions and then I will be fully prepared.

"I just want to do my best, try to improve my PBs and do good for my country," said Franceys.

Donata Katai, who represented the country at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in Japan, is also confident of positive results in Lesotho.

She is set to compete in the butterfly and backstroke events.

"I have been preparing for this race for a while now and I am pretty confident in the amount of progression I have done even though it was disturbed by the exams in the middle of it but I feel like will do well.

"I am swimming the butterfly and the backstroke races and I am excited to see how it goes," said Katai.

Other members of the team are Paige van der Westhuizen, Riana Rollo, Timea Schultz, Ben Rorke, Jake Oostindien, Jasper Mpofu and Dylan Lee.

The official opening ceremony of the Games is scheduled for this evening at Sesotho Stadium.

The Games are taking place under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Teams shall stay and compete in bubbles and delegates are strictly restricted from close interactions with athletes and team officials and management staying in the Games Villages.