Zimbabwe: Woman Up for Theft of Agric Inputs

3 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A 39-year-old Shurugwi woman has been arrested for unlawful possession of Government agricultural inputs which were allegedly bought from farmers in Rutenga.

Politeness Shumba was arrested and police recovered 2 650kg of maize seed and 5 300kg of fertiliser. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests. "On November 29, 2021, police in Shurugwi arrested Politeness Shumba aged 39 for unlawful possession of Government agricultural inputs.

"Police acted on tip-off and arrested the suspect at Dorset Business Centre leading to the recovery of 53×50 kgs of maize seed and 106x50kgs of Super fertiliser branded Cotton Bulk Blend inscribed 'donated by the Government of Zimbabwe'. The inputs are alleged to have been bought from farmers in Rutenga," he said.

Recently, a Chegutu councillor, two soldiers and a police officer were arrested for allegedly diverting $1,1 million worth of inputs meant for small scale farmers under Government's Climate-Proofed Presidential Inputs programme (Pfumvudza/Intwasa).

A general hand at Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot in Chegutu, two Agritex extension workers and a transporter were also arrested.

They allegedly inflated the list of beneficiaries using names of non-existent farmers before grabbing tonnes of inputs. Councillor (Independent) for Ward 23 Ngoni Mupfudza (51), two Master Sergeants at Jason Ziyapapa Moyo Airbase -- Perfect Dhliwayo (36) and Talent Chiota, two Agritex employees -- Margret Manda (49) and Patricia Chemhazo (53), a general had at GMB Pepukai Mamvura (26), Constable Bridget Mutondoro of ZRP Chegutu and a transporter Dominic Zinyakatira appeared at Chegutu Magistrates Court and were freed on bail.

