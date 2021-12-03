Kenya: Health CAS Mwangangi Asks Odinga to Get Her a Hubby

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi has tickled Migori residents by indicating she was on the lookout for a husband in the region.

She made the remark while addressing a mammoth rally in the area on Thursday in the company of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"Baba (Raila Odinga) has assured me that I can get a husband from this region. Please help me get a husband," she said with a smile on her face.

The statement attracted cheers from the crowd, with several men raising their hands in an apparent gesture that they will willing to take up the offer.

Mwangangi shot to public flame in 2020 when she would regularly appear live on TV to update the country on the Covid-19 situation.

Her appearance was warmly received especially by men, mainly owing to her looks, youthful appearance, and the way she would articulate issues.

The 35-year old, born Mercy Mukui Mwangagi was born in Machakos, Kenya, and attended Pangani Girls School in Nairobi and later the University of Nairobi to pursue Medicine from where she obtained her first degree in 2009.

She holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Nairobi. In 2015, Mercy graduated from the University of Adelaide in Australia with a master's degree in Health Economics and Policy.

She is the firstborn daughter of Machakos Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi while her father is a businessman, who owns the famous Hotel Connections at Mlolongo, on Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Mwangangi revealed in a recent interview that she is currently in a stable relationship with a "very supportive" boyfriend.