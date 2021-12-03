Ghana: GFA Postpones Hearts, Kotoko Super Clash

2 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association has announced that the Ghana Premier League (GPL) Match Day seven fixture between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko has been rescheduled.

This is due to the itinerary of Hearts in respect of the 2nd leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-off tie against JS Souara which makes them unable to return in good time to honour the fixture.

The Ghanaian champions are expected to return home on Friday, December 10, 2021 - making it impossible to play the match on Sunday, December 12.

Accra Hearts of Oak head into the fixture with a 2-0 advantage from the 1st leg and would hope to hang on to qualify for the Group stage of the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup.

Accra Hearts of Oak were scheduled to play their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Match Day seven of the Premier League on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Accra Sports stadium.

A new date would be communicated in due course.

