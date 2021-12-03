Egypt: Saudi Consul in Alex. Reiterates Strong Ties With Egypt

2 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Saudi Consul General in Alexandria Mazyad bin Muhammad Al-Huwaishan reiterated Wednesday his country's strong and deeply-rooted ties with Egypt.

Al-Huwaishan's comments came during his meeting with vice president of the Court of Cassation Hisham Bahloul and member of judges club in Alexandria Ahmed Mohaba during which they discussed boosting strategic relations between Cairo and Riyadh.

Meantime, Al-Huwaishan received businessman Mohamed Farag Amer at the Saudi consulate and discussed economic, industrial, and investment relations between the two countries, and means of reinforcing them.

MENA

