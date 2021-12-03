Egypt Spent Egp 46.8 Billion On Paving 22,500-Kilometer-Long Roads in 7 Years

2 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Local Development Minister Mahmoud Sharawi said on Thursday 2/12/2021 Egypt allocated 46.8 billion pounds for paving and improving 22,500-kilometer-long local roads in seven years, saying it is an unprecedented move that serves citizens across the nation.

The move comes as part of the National Road Project that began in 2014 and will run till November 2022.

The minister made clear that such kind of projects have a great effect on improving the quality of citizens' daily lives as it facilitate their movement between governorates.

He added that the project was implemented in accordance with presidential directives to speed up road pavement due to its important role in economic development process.

