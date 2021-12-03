Egypt: Mulla Directs Upping Natural Gas Filling Stations

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tareq el Mulla has directed to increase filling stations for gas-powered vehicles as part of the presidential initiative for expanding in the use of natural gas, according to a statement by the ministry on Thursday.

At a regular meeting, held to follow up the implementation of the ongoing action program, Mulla called for upgrading octane gasoline stations, where the service to offer natural gas will be added, said the statement.

The move is part of the presidential initiative aimed at turning additional cars into natural gas vehicles within three years.

MENA