Egypt, Finland Ink Memo in Education Field

2 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt and Finland inked on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding in the field of education and technical education.

The memo was inked by Egyptian Education Minister Tarek Shawqi and Finnish Education Minister Li Sigrid Andersson.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said Shawqi reviewed with his Finnish counterpart points of view on the reforms witnessed in the education sectors in Egypt and Finland.

Shawqi apprised Andersson of the latest developments on developing the curricula and the school qualification and assessment in addition to the steps of developing the technical education system in Egypt.

Shawqi lauded the education in Finland, terming it as flexible and independent.

For her part, Andersson reviewed the reforms applied recently to the education system in her country including raising compulsory education age.

Andersson lauded the measures taken by Egypt to reform the educational system.

