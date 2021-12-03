Egypt's Planning Ministry Launches Year Three of 'Citizen Plan' Initiative

Egypt's Ministry of Planning and Economic Development launched Thursday 2/12/2021 its third consecutive "Citizen Plan" for the 27 governorates with the aim of activating community participation and involving citizens in planning and follow-up.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said said the plan helps citizens get acquainted with directives and priorities of sustainable development plan (2021/22FY) and its role in achieving Egypt Vision 2030.

She said the release of the third edition reflects the State's keenness on involving citizens in efforts exerted to developing planning and follow-up mechanisms to achieve hoped-for sustainable development.

Egypt's Vision 2030 aims primarily to improve the quality of life and standards of living of the Egyptian citizen, adding that the plan for FY2021/2022 is based on lowering unemployment rate to 7.4%, providing 950,000 jobs through carrying out more small and medium-sized projects.

Said added that the plan aims to ensure that returns on investment reach all citizens across Egypt, including youth, women, and people with special needs, explaining that low-income citizens are the first to reap the fruits of this investment, so that it provides decent and sustainable job opportunities, embodying the true meaning of social development, along with improving the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy and enhancing Egyptian leadership.

Assistant Minister of Planning and Economic Development Gamil Helmy, tasked to follow up on implementation of the sustainable development plan, said that "Citizen Plan" is a document directed primarily to citizens, in a way that ensures their participation in planning and follow-up processes.

It also includes the most prominent features of the sustainable development plan for the FY2021/2022, at a national level, and the most important economic indicators for each governorate represented in GDP, the real growth rate, the unemployment rate, and number of workers, said Helmy.

The Citizen Plan is considered a database that helps citizens in each governorate to follow up under-construction projects in their governorate to guarantee a high-qaulity implementation of these projects, he added.

He made clear that the first and second Citizen Plan editions are available on the ministry's website.