Egypt's Planning Ministry Launches Year Three of 'Citizen Plan' Initiative

2 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ministry of Planning and Economic Development launched Thursday 2/12/2021 its third consecutive "Citizen Plan" for the 27 governorates with the aim of activating community participation and involving citizens in planning and follow-up.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said said the plan helps citizens get acquainted with directives and priorities of sustainable development plan (2021/22FY) and its role in achieving Egypt Vision 2030.

She said the release of the third edition reflects the State's keenness on involving citizens in efforts exerted to developing planning and follow-up mechanisms to achieve hoped-for sustainable development.

Egypt's Vision 2030 aims primarily to improve the quality of life and standards of living of the Egyptian citizen, adding that the plan for FY2021/2022 is based on lowering unemployment rate to 7.4%, providing 950,000 jobs through carrying out more small and medium-sized projects.

Said added that the plan aims to ensure that returns on investment reach all citizens across Egypt, including youth, women, and people with special needs, explaining that low-income citizens are the first to reap the fruits of this investment, so that it provides decent and sustainable job opportunities, embodying the true meaning of social development, along with improving the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy and enhancing Egyptian leadership.

Assistant Minister of Planning and Economic Development Gamil Helmy, tasked to follow up on implementation of the sustainable development plan, said that "Citizen Plan" is a document directed primarily to citizens, in a way that ensures their participation in planning and follow-up processes.

It also includes the most prominent features of the sustainable development plan for the FY2021/2022, at a national level, and the most important economic indicators for each governorate represented in GDP, the real growth rate, the unemployment rate, and number of workers, said Helmy.

The Citizen Plan is considered a database that helps citizens in each governorate to follow up under-construction projects in their governorate to guarantee a high-qaulity implementation of these projects, he added.

He made clear that the first and second Citizen Plan editions are available on the ministry's website.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X