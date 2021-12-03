Kenya: Otoho Treated Me Well During Covid-19 Scare - Gor's Ulimwengu

Gor Mahia forward Jules Ulimwengu says his hosts in the Republic of Congo treated him with respect during his time in isolation when he reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 during his visit to the country last week.

The Burundian was, alongside teammate John Ochieng, forced to stay in the country for six days after test results by the country's Ministry of Health fingered him as having contracted the virus.

He was in Brazzaville together with his club teammates to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup clash against AS Otoho d'Oyo but then the medical results meant he had to sit out the 1-0 loss for his team.

"I felt nothing. I was okay all the time. I still do not believe I was infected. The tests were not accurate," Ulimwengu told Nairobi News.

"For some time I was worried because you could tell that they were planning to frustrate the team. The hosts treated me well. I was taken to a good hotel for my quarantine. They served me good food and always checked on me. I was never treated. Surprisingly, they came back two days after the match and said I had tested negative."

Ulimwengu and Ochieng arrived in Kenya on Wednesday even as Gor Sporting director Lordvick Aduda and British coach Mark Harrison have since questioned the validity of the test.

The former Rayon Sport forward however says the debacle is behind him with the focus on the rematch against the same opponent at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi this weekend.

However, the forward says the issue is now behind him and has urged his teammates to put up a spirited fight as they bid for an aggregate win and progression to the group stage.