Nigeria: Problems, Poverty Will Multiply If Nigeria Breaks Up - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says poverty and other problems facing Nigeria will multiply if the country breaks up.

He said this Thursday while receiving a delegation of the Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said many of the security challenges in the country would be resolved in due course and that Nigeria would be stronger and greater.

He said: "We must never relent in ensuring that we keep to the ideals of the country and we don't lose sight of what we're trying to achieve here.

"Mr President has always remained steadfast and focused on resolving the problems of the country beginning with security... he is a steady hand, he is unflappable, he is not panicky, he is focused and looking at the security issues every day, and trying to advance the best possible solutions.

"People who suggest that the country breaks up, whatever may be the reason for their views, are certainly not correct and we must say so to them at every turn.

"The unity of this country is important for all of the different ethnicities, religions, everybody. Whatever the group or ideology, unity is important for every one of us."

He said it was wrong "for a country that's the largest economy in Africa and definitely going to be one of the largest economies in the world, to start thinking in terms of fragmenting itself. If you fragment, the problems are going to multiply, poverty will multiply."

Earlier, the leader of the MBO Dynamic Support Group, Usman Ibrahim, praised Osinbajo's commitment and leadership in promoting a united Nigeria and for the development of the country.