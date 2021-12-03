Nigeria: NFF Receives Ministerial Approval to Sack Rohr

The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development has given approval for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sack the present Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr and hire a more competent coach for the three-time African champions.

This was part of the agreement reached at the meeting held yesterday in Abuja between the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare and the president of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick.

An inside source told Daily Trust that among several other issues discussed, the Minister of Sports gave the NFF approval to pay-off Gernot Rohr and find a capable replacement for the Franco German coach.

The source also said the Minister insisted that before the NFF would employ a new coach, the federation must prove it can pay either whole or substantial part of the money that is due to the embattled coach.

"It was a fruitful discussion. The highlight of the meeting was the approval that NFF can sack Rohr and hire a new coach for the Super Eagles.

"The meeting, however, decided that before the coach is sacked, NFF must pay all his money or a substantial part of it. They are to come back next week to brief the Minister on progress made," said the source.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, said it was an intensive meeting that touched on a wide range of issues for the good of Nigerian football and the Super Eagles in particular.

"We have discussed this with the Minister. We have to look at things critically and come up with a strong position for the good of Nigerian football.

"I have to discuss this with my Executive Members. I will also come back to give feedback to the Minister. We are working in close harmony with the Sports Ministry. We don't want to hurt Nigerians.

"We are looking at our decision from an objective perspective. Trust me, whatever we are doing, it will be in the interest of the country," said Pinnick.

Although he refused to state categorically if Rohr is going to be sacked, he simply said "We have looked at all the documentation. I can assure Nigerians we will have a clear direction soon."