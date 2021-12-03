Nigeria: CBN Flag-Off 5,676 Hectares of Wheat Farming in Bauchi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with Wheat Farmers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (WFPMAN) yesterday flagged off the pilot Wheat farming loans to 5, 676 farmers in Warji Local Government of Bauchi State to boost wheat production.

Speaking during the flagged off and distribution of fertilizer, improved wheat seeds and other items to the selected farmers in Warj, CBN Development Finance Officer, Alhaji Aminu Haruna said the project is a federal government initiative through the CBN Anchor Borrower scheme to support the small scale farmers with loans to cultivate wheat to strengthen food security in the country.

Haruna explained that the projects will engage 5,676 irrigation farmers to plant one hectare of wheat each in the pilot scheme, adding that the project is targeting 15,000 farmers in Bauchi State from two separate farmers associations in the state.

Earlier in his remark, Bauchi State Coordinator Wheat Farmers Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria Ibrahim Abubakar Sadiq, who give the breakdown of the loans said, "We are distributing 10 bags of fertilizer of Urea and NPK, one bag of improved wheat seeds, a water pump machine, Sprayers, herbicides and insecticides for one hectare of land and it is expected that one hectare, one farmer."

The District Head of Warji Alhaji Alhassan Sama'ila warned the beneficiaries of the loans against any form of diversion of the items distributed, adding that the traditional institutions would collaborate with security operatives to sanction any farmer found to have diverted the items to defaulted the loans in his domain.