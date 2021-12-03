Nigeria: Gender-Based Violence - Aisha Buhari Seeks Special Court

First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari Thursday called for establishment of a special court to handle cases of gender-based violence.

She made the calls in Abuja during the annual conference of the Nigeria Governors' Wives Forum.

"We need special courts where applicable, for speedy and effective handling of rape and GBV cases. Justice delayed is justice denied. If victims do not get the justice they deserve, they'll never have closure and we'd like for them to be known as survivors and not just victims.

"The girl-child in Nigeria will continue to be a victim of exploitation and missed opportunities, if we do not remove all obstacles, they face in getting a decent education, and becoming productive members of society. An educated girl will become a wife who is in a position to add value to her family," Mrs Buhari said.

She also urged state governments to tackle hindrances militating girl-child education across the country.

She also urged policy makers, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to synergise on issues of Sexual and Gender Based Violence for maximum impact of interventions.

"It is also very important to have Sexual Assault Referral Centres or Safe Spaces where victims can receive the required immediate and long-term support," Mrs Buhari said.

Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, said the NGF's support in the 16 days of activism against GBV was unwavering with budgetary allocations already agreed upon.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen, said over 5,500 cases of rape were recorded in six states between April 2020 and November 2021.

She urged the governors' wives to champion the legacies of women providing supports for fellow women in creating opportunities for each other at the leadership positions.