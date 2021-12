The wife of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Dr Mariya Tambuwal, has given grants to 200 survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and people living with special needs. Mrs Tambuwal noted that the gesture was meant to cushion their suffering.

According to her, each of the beneficiaries was given N20,000 to start-up business.

"We feel your suffering and we are ready to give you whatever support to live a normal and decent life," she said.