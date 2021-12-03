Nigeria: Amnesty International Urges Govt to Probe Killing of Two Policemen in Anambra

3 December 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

Abuja — Human rights group, Amnesty International (AI), has condemned the killing of two policemen in Anambra State.

It said the gruesome killing shown in a viral video, depicted utter disregard for the sanctity of human life.

The killing was recorded in a recent video circulating widely on the social media.

The international human rights group said the abduction and gruesome killing of the two police officers clearly showed utter disregard for the sanctity of life.

The group, therefore, urged the federal government to act swiftly to apprehend those responsible for the dastardly act and bring them to book.

AI stated that the killing of the two policemen and the incessant attacks on security agencies in the South-east was alarming.

"Amnesty International urges the Nigerian authorities to act swiftly to find those responsible for these horrific acts or persons suspected of responsibility for the gruesome killings and bring them to justice promptly. The authorities must initiate, and lead prompt, independent, impartial and effective investigations into the abduction and horrific killing of the policemen with a view to bringing criminal charges against all those reasonably suspected of responsibility," it said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X