Nigeria: Amnesty International Urges Govt to Probe Killing of Two Policemen in Anambra

Abuja — Human rights group, Amnesty International (AI), has condemned the killing of two policemen in Anambra State.

It said the gruesome killing shown in a viral video, depicted utter disregard for the sanctity of human life.

The killing was recorded in a recent video circulating widely on the social media.

The international human rights group said the abduction and gruesome killing of the two police officers clearly showed utter disregard for the sanctity of life.

The group, therefore, urged the federal government to act swiftly to apprehend those responsible for the dastardly act and bring them to book.

AI stated that the killing of the two policemen and the incessant attacks on security agencies in the South-east was alarming.

"Amnesty International urges the Nigerian authorities to act swiftly to find those responsible for these horrific acts or persons suspected of responsibility for the gruesome killings and bring them to justice promptly. The authorities must initiate, and lead prompt, independent, impartial and effective investigations into the abduction and horrific killing of the policemen with a view to bringing criminal charges against all those reasonably suspected of responsibility," it said.