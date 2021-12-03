Tunisia: PM Meets With Spanish Ambassador

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden met Wednesday with Spanish ambassador to Tunisia Guillermo ARDIZONE GARCIA .

The general outlines of the economic reform plan which the government is working on in a participatory way to relaunch the economy and address social and health challenges took centre stage, the Prime Ministry said in a press release.

The Premier expressed hope to see friendship relations with Spain flourish, particularly in higher education, culture, vocational training and employment.

The Spansih diplomat reiterated constant support to Tunisia at the bilateral level and within the Euopean Union and international financial institutions. He also shed light on the furtherance of some cooperation projects and announced a new batch of vaccines within the coming days under Covax.