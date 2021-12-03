Tunisia: PM Meets With Spanish Ambassador

2 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden met Wednesday with Spanish ambassador to Tunisia Guillermo ARDIZONE GARCIA .

The general outlines of the economic reform plan which the government is working on in a participatory way to relaunch the economy and address social and health challenges took centre stage, the Prime Ministry said in a press release.

The Premier expressed hope to see friendship relations with Spain flourish, particularly in higher education, culture, vocational training and employment.

The Spansih diplomat reiterated constant support to Tunisia at the bilateral level and within the Euopean Union and international financial institutions. He also shed light on the furtherance of some cooperation projects and announced a new batch of vaccines within the coming days under Covax.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X