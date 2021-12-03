Tunisia: Hundred Tunisian Industrial Enterprises Have Benefited From Kaizen Project

Tunis/Tunisia — A hundred Tunisian industrial enterprises have benefited from the Kaizen project for the improvement of quality and productivity, Head of the National Quality Promotion Program at the Industry Zouheir Makhloufi said on Thursday.

Kaizen is a Japanese word meaning "continuous improvement" and is an approach that originates from Japanese manufacturing enterprises. It is a management system that ensures continuous and sustainable improvement in productivity and product quality at low cost.

Since its launch in 2016 and till 2021, this project, carried out in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has helped reach a productivity improvement rate of 57% in 100 target enterprises operating mainly in the mechanical, electrical and electronic sectors, Makhloufi specified during a national day of the productivity, held under the theme: "Kaizen approach: A pillar for productivity improvement."

86 experts and 20 academics had been trained in this approach, he said, adding that the training had also targeted ten African officers notably from Morocco, Algeria and Senegal.

Taking the floor, Japan's Ambassador to Tunisia Shinsuke Shimizu stated that "Tunisia, as one of the first African countries to have adopted Kaizen, can become a regional hub in this field."

"To become a regional hub in matters of the Kaizen approach implementation, Tunisia needs further political commitment to establish this approach," he specified.

Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Neila Gonji affirmed in this regard, her department's willingness to bolster the implementation of the Kaizen approach in Tunisian enterprises, especially as the first phase of the project, she said, has achieved "interesting" results.

The Ministry had already set up a legal basis to sustain this approach, notably by creating a national commission in charge of the implementation of this approach in Tunisian enterprises, she added, underlining willingness to open shortly a productivity centre in Tunisia.

The minister also pointed out that the department intends to make of this day an annual tradition to promote productivity in Tunisian industrial enterprises and undertakes to grant a Kaizen award each year.

Kaizen awards were granted at the end of the event to the best Tunisian enterprises, which have succeeded to improve their productivity and the quality of their products thanks to this approach.