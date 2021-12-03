Africa: Tunisia Attends AU Ministerial Conference On Peace and Security in Africa

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is attending on December 2-4 in Oran, Algeria, the 8th High-Level Ministerial Conference of the African Union (AU) on Peace and Security in Africa in its quality as chair of the group of the African members of the UN Security Council.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi is taking part in proceedings of the conference whose theme is "Assisting New African members of the UN Security Council in Addressing Peace and Security in the African Continent / Silencing the Guns in Africa: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development. "

Tunisia's participation comes "in recognition of its African dimension and is part of keenness to actively contribute to strengthening security and peace in the continent," the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The event fits within increased consultation and coordination between African members of the Security Council and members of the AU's Peace and Security Council. The aim is to ensure the needed effectiveness of their respective mandates in addressing several issues in relation to peace and security in the continent and make the most of the membership of African countries in the Security Council.

"A more positive and constructive interaction between the UN and regional bodies is sought, in such a way as to champion the continent's causes and find peaceful solutions to conflicts that weaken Africa's capacities and hamper sustainable development, " the statement further reads.

The conference will also focus on ways to improve the effectiveness of the African Union's action mechanisms so as to address terrorism.

Recommendations and guidelines will come out of this meeting. They will be implemened

by member states through their diplomatic channels, whether at the level of the UN Security Council or the AU's Peace and Security Council.