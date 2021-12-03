Tunisia: 'Exceptional Measures Do Not Abide By International Laws' Spirit" - Zayani

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary-General of the Tunisian Association for the Defence of Individual Liberties Anouar Zayani said that the exceptional measures decreed by President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed after July 25, 2021, "do not abide by the spirit of international laws on public liberties and political rights."

Speaking at a press conference held Thursday at the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) seat to present the association's report on exceptional measures, Zayani underlined that the presidential decisions, including Decree No. 117 of September 22, 2021, "are characterised by stigmatisation and discrimination."

"The presidential policy of stigmatisation has affected many journalists and activists opposed to Saied's orientations," he accused, pointing to "fears of establishing a power that dominates the political and social scene."