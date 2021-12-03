Tunisia: IACE President Calls for Supporting Enterprises

2 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Arab Institute of Business Leaders (IACE) Tayeb Bayahi called for supporting economic enterprises to preserve the economic fabric and boost investment.

During his meeting on Wednesday with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the official said that the 35th edition of the the Business Days initiated by the IACE is held under a difficult economic situation because of the COVID-19 pandemic repercussions on the enterprises.

Bouden discussed with Bayahi the final preparations and the agenda of the Business Days to be held on December 9-11 in Sousse under the theme: "The enterprise and the Republic: A shared reconstruction."

Th PM laid emphasis on the occasion, on the key role played by economic enterprises in creating jobs, reducing unemployment and rebooting the national economy.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X