Tunisia: IACE President Calls for Supporting Enterprises

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Arab Institute of Business Leaders (IACE) Tayeb Bayahi called for supporting economic enterprises to preserve the economic fabric and boost investment.

During his meeting on Wednesday with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the official said that the 35th edition of the the Business Days initiated by the IACE is held under a difficult economic situation because of the COVID-19 pandemic repercussions on the enterprises.

Bouden discussed with Bayahi the final preparations and the agenda of the Business Days to be held on December 9-11 in Sousse under the theme: "The enterprise and the Republic: A shared reconstruction."

Th PM laid emphasis on the occasion, on the key role played by economic enterprises in creating jobs, reducing unemployment and rebooting the national economy.