Tunisia: 'UN Will Keep Supporting Tunisia' - Arnaud Peral

2 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The United Nations (UN) organisation is willing to keep providing the necessary support to Tunisia, notably in the sustainable development, education, health, employment and social affairs fields, UN Resident Coordinator in Tunisia Arnaud Peral said on Wednesday as he met with Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

"The UN is ready to provide the necessary technical support to kick off the national consultation announced by the President of the Republic for the coming period, as the Organisation has extensive experience in this field," he was quoted as saying in a Prime Ministry press release issued Thursday.

Najla Bouden overviewed for her part, the government's main priorities for the next stage as well as the economic and social reforms that will be presented to the various social partners.

She commended on the occasion, "the efforts exerted by the UN, which has constantly proposed to Tunisia various cooperation programs and projects in different sectors."

The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss the joint cooperation programs that could be proposed by the UN office in Tunis during the coming period, according to the Tunisian government's priorities and the requirements of the stage, the press release reads.

