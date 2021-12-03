Cameroon: Star Building - PM Receives Turkish Maarif Foundation Officials

Prof. Birol Akgun who is visiting Cameroon shared views with the Prime Minister on the educational system.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute on December 1, 2021 had discussions with a delegation of the Turkish Maarif Foundation led by its President and Founder, Prof. Birol Akgun.

After the Star Building discussions, Birol Akgun told the press that it was a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister. During their exchanges, he said, the foundation officials shared its educational activities and contributions in Cameroon. He disclosed that they have schools in Yaounde, Douala and Ngaoundere. The foundation, Birol Akgun further disclosed, have cooperation ties with the University of Yaounde I and University Yaounde II, Soa. They therefore, used the occasion to share their educational projects, as well as vision on curriculum activities with the Prime Minister.

Founded on June 17, 2016 in Istanbul, Turkey, the Maarif Foundation has as mission to provide formal and non-formal education and award scholarships in all educational processes from preschool to university education, open facilities such as educational organisations and dormitories and train educators. It also conducts scientific research and carries out research and development studies, publish academic works and development methods, among others.