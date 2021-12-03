Cameroon: Councils - FEICOM Rewards Best Dev't Practices

The ceremony will take place today at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel.

The fourth edition of the Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance (FEICOM), dubbed FEICOM National Award for Councils' Local Development Best Practices will take place this December 2, 2021 at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel as from 6:00 pm.

It will be an occasion to hand prizes to winner councils with the first prize being FCFA 50 million, second prize FCFA 20 million and third prize FCFA 10 million. The innovation this year will be the "Alioume Badiane" Special Prize of the International Jury of FCFA 5 million established as from this fourth edition, in memory of a former jury member. There will also be 10 Special Regional Prizes worth FCFA 2 million each.

In prelude to the FEICOM National Award 2021, the management of FEICOM headed by the General Manager, Philippe Camille Akoa organised a press conference at the institution's head office in Yaounde on December 1, 2021 to brief journalists on the event. Members of the International Jury in charge of selecting the winners of the award with Mutinta Munyati Adeline from Zambia as Chairperson joined the General Manager of FEICOM, Philippe Camille Akoa to give clarifications. The overall objective of the award is to identify, evaluate, reward and promote development practices of Regional and Local Authorities that have contributed significantly to improving the living environment of the Cameroonian population.

The 2021 edition of FEICOM National Award is based on five areas that include: management of resources; management of facilities and infrastructure; local governance; sustainable development and local economic development. Projects have been received from councils from all the 10 Regions of Cameroon including the security crisis-affected North West and South West Regions. It was disclosed that the award is opened to all City Councils, Councils and their groupings with legal existence. The selection criteria, FEICOM's General Manager said, are effects/impact, participation, transferability, sustainability and innovation.

The press conference coincided that the organisation of Open Door Days in the institution for "L'Observatoire de Développement Local Gilbert Biwole". During the event, the special local development website of FEICOM called "Le geoportail" was presented.